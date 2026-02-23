CD147 and Cancer Progression

Cancer seems to be increasing. More concerning, it appears to be increasing in younger age groups and, in some cases, behaving more aggressively. Clinicians are noticing it. Registry data are reflecting it. Yet the conversation often stalls before we seriously explore mechanisms. Observing a pattern is one thing. Asking why it may be happening is another.

Recently, I delivered a presentation examining mechanisms of cancer spread and the role of a molecule called CD147. What follows is not a political argument. It is a biological one. It is an attempt to connect infection biology, immune regulation, and cancer metabolism into a coherent framework.

Your Body Already Has a Cancer Defence System

Cancer does not appear out of nowhere. Abnormal cells arise in the body all the time. The reason most of us do not develop cancer daily is because our immune system identifies and eliminates these cells efficiently.

When cancer does emerge, it typically follows recognizable stages. It begins locally, invades surrounding tissue, recruits its own blood supply, and eventually spreads to lymph nodes or distant organs. Screening works precisely because this process is usually stepwise. Early detection interrupts progression before spread.

The question we now face is whether something may be accelerating the later stages — invasion and dissemination — in certain contexts.

A Protein That Does Two Jobs — One of Them Dangerous

CD147 is a surface protein found on many cell types. It has received attention as a potential viral entry pathway. But that is only part of its story.

More importantly for cancer biology, CD147 stabilizes transport proteins that export lactate from cells. This may sound technical, but it is central to how tumours survive.

Why Cancer Cells Need to Dump Their Waste

Cancer cells consume glucose at a very high rate. This is why PET scans light up tumours — they are metabolically hungry. In rapidly burning glucose, however, cancer cells produce lactate. If lactate accumulates inside the cell, it becomes toxic to the tumour itself. So it must be exported efficiently.

CD147 assists in this export process.

Once lactate is pushed into the surrounding tissue, it acidifies the local environment. That acidity weakens structural barriers, promotes new blood vessel growth, suppresses immune cells, and enhances invasive potential. In short, lactate is not just waste. It is part of how tumours reshape their surroundings.

Infection Doesn’t Just Use the Door — It Builds More of Them

A recent study demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 infection can induce upregulation of CD147 through activation of intracellular signalling pathways. This is an important shift. It means infection does not merely use CD147 as a doorway — it can increase the number of doorways.

When CD147 levels rise, two things may happen simultaneously: viral persistence may be sustained, and lactate export capacity may increase.

Wang, Ke, et al. "Inducible CD147 up-regulation boosts extended SARS-CoV-2 infection triggering severe COVID-19 independent of ACE2." Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy 11.1 (2026): 42.

When a Tumour Cell Already Has Too Much CD147

Now consider this in the context of cancer cells.

Many aggressive cancers — including breast, colon, lung, and melanoma — already overexpress CD147. If infection further increases CD147 expression in these cells, the tumour’s metabolic and invasive capacity may be amplified.

This is not evidence that infection creates cancer. It is a mechanism suggesting how infection could potentially accelerate existing cancer behaviour.

Yes — Tumour Cells Can Be Infected

Laboratory studies have shown that certain cancer cell lines can be infected with SARS-CoV-2. In some experiments, drugs like tamoxifen reduced viral replication within those cancer cells.

Cancer cells are already resistant to programmed cell death. If such a cell becomes infected and survives, persistent upregulation of CD147 could theoretically continue. That sustained expression might reinforce lactate export, immune suppression, and invasive potential.

This is mechanistic plausibility, not definitive proof of widespread tumour infection in patients. But mechanisms matter when clinical patterns appear to shift.

Why the Melanoma Comparison Matters

I avoid emotionally charged terms like “turbo cancer.” They obscure rather than clarify.

A more biologically accurate analogy is melanoma. Melanoma is feared because it progresses rapidly. A small lesion can already have bloodstream dissemination. It activates tissue-degrading enzymes, stimulates blood vessel growth, and modifies its local environment aggressively.

Many of the pathways that give melanoma its aggressiveness overlap with processes influenced by CD147 — invasion, angiogenesis, and immune evasion.

If CD147 expression is amplified in tumours, the transition from localized growth to systemic spread could, in theory, occur more rapidly. Instead of progressing sequentially through stages over years, certain tumours might move through later stages more quickly.

Acceleration, not creation.

The Double Blow — Weakened Defences and Stronger Tumours

Cancer fundamentally represents immune failure. Under normal circumstances, the immune system removes abnormal cells efficiently. Anything that weakens immune surveillance creates vulnerability.

Infection can temporarily alter immune balance. If CD147 upregulation also contributes to immune modulation and viral persistence, the combined effect may be a microenvironment that favours tumour survival.

The convergence of metabolic support and reduced immune pressure is what makes this pathway concerning.

The Numbers That Prompted This Question

Cancer registries in some regions are reporting higher incidence in younger age groups compared with prior years. While delayed screening may explain some early post-pandemic increases, that explanation cannot indefinitely account for persistent elevation.

If patterns are changing, we need to understand why. That requires calm, rigorous examination of mechanisms — not dismissal and not sensationalism.

CD147 sits at a crossroads of viral biology, immune regulation, and tumour metabolism. When one molecule intersects with so many relevant pathways, it deserves scrutiny.

What We Need to Find Out

We need tumour biopsy analyses examining CD147 expression across time. We need correlation studies assessing infection history and metastatic patterns. We need careful metabolic profiling of aggressive tumours in the current era.

This is not about assigning blame. It is about understanding biology.

If CD147 is indeed acting as a convergence point between infection and tumour progression, identifying that link early may offer opportunities for intervention.

Ignoring the question does not make it disappear.

The responsible path forward is investigation — thorough, unemotional, and grounded in mechanism.