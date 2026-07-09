Bryan Johnson’s Autoimmune Diagnosis Raises the Question Medicine Still Avoids

I have followed the recent updates on the Bryan Johnson story with interest, not because I am drawn to the longevity industry, but because his case brings a deeper question into focus. Here is a man who has built his public identity around optimisation, measurement, discipline, and the pursuit of biological control. And yet he has now spoken about being diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis.

At face value, this looks like a contradiction. How does someone trying so hard to slow ageing and improve health end up with an autoimmune disease attacking the stomach lining? Many people will reduce this to a lifestyle story, or a vaccine story, or a “biohacker gets humbled” story. I think all of that misses the more important clinical pattern.

The question that interests me is not whether Bryan Johnson developed autoimmune gastritis. It is whether he represents a wider category of people whose immune systems were already predisposed to autoimmunity, and in whom something then disturbed the balance enough to make another autoimmune condition visible.

That is where this becomes important.

Autoimmunity Is Often Already There Before It Is Diagnosed

One of the mistakes we make in medicine is treating autoimmune disease as if it appears from nowhere. Clinically, that is rarely how I think it behaves.

In many patients, autoimmunity is more like a smouldering fire. The person may look well. Their blood tests may be mostly reassuring. They may not yet have the full clinical syndrome. But beneath the surface there can already be immune tension: inflammatory cells pushing in one direction, regulatory cells trying to hold them back.

This is where regulatory T cells matter. I think of them as the immune system’s peacekeeping force. Their role is not to eliminate inflammation, but to stop the immune system from turning its weapons against the body. When that regulation works, a person can appear stable. When it fails, the underlying inflammation can suddenly become clinically obvious.

That is the crucial point. The inflammation may not have suddenly appeared. The control system may have failed.

Why Thyroid Disease Matters

In Bryan Johnson’s case, the important background detail is that he was already known to have autoimmune thyroid disease. That matters, because autoimmune diseases cluster. One autoimmune condition increases the likelihood of another, because the underlying problem is not only the organ being attacked. It is the immune system’s tendency to lose tolerance.

Autoimmune thyroid disease and autoimmune gastritis are not random strangers. They are recognised to overlap. So when I hear that someone with autoimmune thyroid disease later develops autoimmune gastritis, I do not think, “This is completely unexpected.” I think, “This person may already have had an autoimmune tendency, and something may have unmasked another part of it.”

That is different from claiming one exposure caused everything. I am not saying that. I am saying the immune terrain matters. A person with existing autoimmunity is not the same as a person with no autoimmune history. That distinction should have mattered during the pandemic, and it still matters now.

The Sacchi Study Was a Warning Signal

This is why the Sacchi study remains important to me. It was a small Italian study of healthcare workers, and it was criticised for its size. But its strength was never size. Its strength was timing.

The researchers had blood samples before vaccination, then followed participants after mRNA vaccination. That design is very difficult to recreate after the fact. Once a population has already been vaccinated or infected, you cannot go back and reconstruct a clean baseline.

In the Sacchi study, 77 healthcare workers with no known prior COVID infection and no known autoimmune disease were analysed. The key point is this: among those who were ANA-negative at the start, 22 of 52 developed new ANA antibodies during follow-up. That is about 42% of the initially ANA-negative group. Across the whole analysed cohort, it was 22 of 77, or 28.57%.

That distinction matters. It is not a small detail. If someone was already antibody-positive at baseline, they cannot become newly positive. The proper clinical question is what happened to those who were negative at the start.

I need to be clear: ANA positivity does not mean someone has an autoimmune disease. I would never make that leap. Many people carry autoantibodies without any clinical autoimmune diagnosis. But it is equally lazy to pretend new autoantibody formation means nothing. It is a biological signal. It tells us the immune system has shifted.

The Sacchi study did not prove autoimmune disease. It showed movement toward measurable autoreactivity after repeated immune stimulation.

Sacchi, M. C., et al. "The onset of de novo autoantibodies in healthcare workers after mRNA based anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: a single centre prospective follow-up study." Autoimmunity 56.1 (2023): 2229072.

The Spike Question Is Broader Than Vaccination

This is where the public discussion goes wrong. People divide into camps. One side says the vaccine must be responsible, while the other says the vaccine could never be responsible. Both positions are too simplistic.

My concern has always been broader than vaccination alone. The spike protein was central to the disease process in COVID-19, and I was focused on autoimmunity very early in the pandemic, because I did not believe severe COVID was merely a viral pneumonia. It involved immune dysregulation, macrophage activation, delayed or impaired interferon responses, tissue injury, and autoimmune-type mechanisms.

That understanding made me cautious about using the same spike protein as the target for repeated immune stimulation across entire populations. The question was never whether vaccination could produce antibodies. Of course it could. The question was whether repeated spike-directed stimulation could, in susceptible individuals, disturb immune regulation.

Infection can do this. Vaccination may do this in some people. Recurrent infection combined with repeated immune stimulation may do it more strongly in certain cohorts. That is the more serious model, and focusing only on the vaccine misses the fact that SARS-CoV-2 infection itself can also disturb immune balance.

So if someone already has autoimmune thyroid disease, and then experiences repeated immune perturbations through infection, vaccination, inflammation, stress, or other triggers, it is biologically plausible that another autoimmune condition becomes clinically visible.

That is the argument. Not certainty. Plausibility.

What I Think May Have Happened

In Bryan Johnson’s case, my clinical research interpretation is that he may have had an autoimmune-prone immune system already. His thyroid disease was the visible part. The later autoimmune gastritis may have been another expression of the same underlying vulnerability.

Something then shifted the balance. It may have been infection. It may have been spike-directed immune stimulation. It may have been repeated immune exposures. It may have been the natural progression of autoimmune clustering. I do not know, and anyone claiming to know with certainty is overstating the evidence.

But I do think this case fits a pattern: a person with pre-existing autoimmunity develops another autoimmune condition after a period of major immune challenge.

That is exactly the kind of pattern medicine should be tracking carefully.

The Failure Was the Lack of Honesty

The deeper problem is not immunology. It is trust.

Bryan Johnson has said he regrets taking the COVID vaccine, because he wanted to trust the systems producing the science, and felt they influenced him rather than simply giving him the data. That is a powerful statement, because it captures what many people now feel.

I have said this repeatedly: the public should have been told the truth. They should have been told what was known, what was uncertain, who was clearly high-risk, who was low-risk, and where the gaps were. That would have been honest medicine.

Instead, the public was given a slogan. “Safe and effective” became a political instrument rather than a careful scientific statement. Once mandates entered the picture, uncertainty became inconvenient. If you want to mandate an intervention for healthy, low-risk people, you have to present it as virtually risk-free. That was never a scientifically mature position.

The price of that approach is now being paid in public trust.

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Why This Still Matters

Some people want to move on from these questions. I think that is impossible. Autoimmune diseases do not disappear because society grows tired of the pandemic. If spike-related immune dysregulation, recurrent infection, or repeated immune stimulation has contributed to autoimmune unmasking in some people, this issue will keep surfacing.

The right response is not panic. It is not denial. It is investigation.

I want proper longitudinal studies of people with autoimmune backgrounds before and after major immune exposures. I want better tracking of autoantibodies, regulatory T-cell function, inflammatory markers, and clinical outcomes. I want medicine to stop pretending that absence of proof is proof of absence.

The Sacchi study should have triggered serious follow-up. It should not have been dismissed for being small. In science, some small studies matter precisely because they ask the right question at the right time.

The Real Lesson

Bryan Johnson’s case does not prove that COVID vaccination caused autoimmune gastritis. I would not make that claim. But it raises a question that should have been taken seriously from the start: what happens when a person with autoimmune vulnerability is exposed to repeated immune disruption?

That is the missing category. Not everyone is the same. Not every immune system responds the same way. A healthy young person, an elderly person with comorbidities, and a person with existing autoimmune disease should never have been treated as if they carried identical risk-benefit profiles.

This is where medicine failed. It flattened individual risk into population messaging. It treated scientific uncertainty as a communications problem. It expected trust without earning it through transparency.

That cannot continue.

If people like Bryan Johnson, who have every incentive to measure, optimise, and understand their own biology, are now questioning the systems that advised them, then medicine has a serious problem. The answer is not to mock them or silence them. The answer is to return to science, data, humility, and proper clinical reasoning.

Because the autoimmune question is not going away.