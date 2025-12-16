Vejon COVID-19 Review

Vejon COVID-19 Review

Breathless (Official Music Video)

Lyric Video by Vejon Health
Dr Philip McMillan
Dec 16, 2025

I had a moment of inspiration to create a song exploring pulmonary hypertension through its most common early symptom — breathlessness.

This piece uses music and metaphor to raise awareness of a condition that is often overlooked until late.

I’d be interested to hear whether this approach helps with understanding and awareness.

Is Pulmonary HYPERTENSION The Next Big Cardiovascular Crisis?

Dr Philip McMillan
Dec 15
Pulmonary hypertension is one of those conditions that most people have never heard of until it suddenly appears in their life. I believe that is about to change.

Read full story



Discussion about this video

