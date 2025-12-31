As We Enter 2026, Medicine Must Choose Honesty

As we move from 2025 into 2026, I want to pause — not to inflame debate, but to reflect honestly on where medicine now stands.

The challenges we have faced over the past few years will not quietly resolve themselves. Some of them were created by extraordinary circumstances. Others were created by decisions made in good faith, but without sufficient humility. And some persist because uncomfortable questions were never properly addressed.

This piece is about one of those questions — not as an attack on vaccines, public health, or industry — but as a warning about what happens when systems designed to protect trust inadvertently erode it.

A conversation that should have unsettled us all

In Australia, a public Senate exchange took place concerning two children — aged seven and nine — who died in temporal proximity to COVID vaccination. The discussion involved senior regulators and raised a simple, human question: how were these deaths assessed, and on what basis were they excluded from any association?

The response was that there was insufficient information to assess the cases in detail. Because of that, no association was concluded. When asked how often children of that age die from cardiac arrest, the answer given was: “It’s not as uncommon as you think.”

That statement matters — not because it proves causation, but because it reveals how certainty was asserted in the absence of investigation.

Cardiac arrest in children is rare. Myocarditis is a recognised adverse effect of certain COVID vaccines. Arrhythmia can occur without leaving obvious macroscopic signs. And without detailed histopathology, you cannot exclude focal myocarditis or inflammatory triggers.

These are not opinions. They are basic facts of medicine.

Why “no evidence” became the wrong conclusion

To understand how we reached this point, we have to look upstream, not at COVID, but at a quieter shift that occurred more than a decade earlier.

In 2012–2013, the World Health Organization revised its causality assessment framework for adverse events following immunisation. The intention was understandable: to standardise assessments globally, reduce subjectivity, and prevent coincidental events from undermining vaccine confidence.

But in doing so, the bar changed.

Previously, if a serious event occurred after vaccination and no alternative cause could be found, causation remained plausible. Under the revised framework, positive proof — clinical or laboratory — became the gatekeeper. Biological plausibility was explicitly deprioritised. Cases without sufficient data were classified as indeterminate or unclassifiable.

On paper, this looks cautious. In practice, it creates a problem.

Because if you require histological proof — but autopsies are not done, or are limited — then absence of evidence becomes a product of absence of investigation. And uncertainty is quietly translated into reassurance.

A novel virus, a novel platform — and an old template

Before COVID, this framework was applied to vaccines that were well-established, used for decades, and deployed in relatively stable conditions.

COVID was different.

We faced:

a novel virus,

incomplete understanding of immune-mediated injury,

and novel vaccine platforms deployed at global scale, at speed, during a crisis.

Under those conditions, the responsible response would have been to lower the threshold for signal detection, not raise it. To expand investigation, not narrow it. To accept uncertainty openly, not convert it into certainty through classification.

Instead, we applied a template designed for stability to a situation defined by uncertainty — and we never reset it.

Why this matters going into 2026

Some people hear discussions like this and assume they are anti-vaccine. They are not.

I am deeply involved in immunology and long-COVID research. My colleagues and I have published on pathophysiology precisely because we believe in science — not as a tool of reassurance, but as a method of discovery.

Mcmillan, P.; Turner, A.J.; Uhal, B.D. The Central Role of Macrophages in Long COVID Pathophysiology. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2026, 27, 313

This is not about attacking industry or public health. In fact, it is about protecting them. Because if legitimate questions are not asked now — calmly, transparently, and rigorously — they do not disappear. They resurface later, louder, angrier, and far more damaging. History shows this repeatedly. When institutions appear to defend certainty rather than pursue truth, trust collapses — not gradually, but suddenly.

What honesty in medicine actually looks like

Honesty does not mean claiming every adverse event is caused by a vaccine.

It means saying: “We don’t know — and here is what we are doing to find out.”

It means:

acknowledging the limits of investigation,

recognising when absence of evidence is not evidence of absence,

and being willing to revisit frameworks when circumstances change.

Above all, it means remembering that public trust is not maintained by silence or dismissal — it is maintained by visible integrity.

A call for the year ahead

As we enter 2026, we need a reset.

Not a rejection of vaccination.

Not a retreat from public health.

But a return to genuine scientific humility.

If there is harm, it must be investigated honestly.

If there is uncertainty, it must be acknowledged openly.

And if systems are no longer fit for purpose, they must be updated — not defended.

Because the greatest risk now is not that we ask difficult questions. The greatest risk is that we stop asking them. If medicine is to retain its credibility, it must once again choose truth over comfort — even when that truth is inconvenient.

That is how we move forward together.