One of the biggest challenges I face clinically is not recognising severe disease. We are generally quite good at that. The much harder problem is recognising when something has changed biologically in a patient who does not fit neatly into an established diagnostic category. This has become particularly important in the post-COVID period.

Patients may develop fatigue, cognitive deterioration, autonomic symptoms, worsening exercise tolerance, inflammatory symptoms or simply a decline from their previous baseline. Yet the investigations we routinely perform are often unremarkable. CRP may be normal. D-dimer may be normal or difficult to interpret. The full blood count may remain technically within the laboratory reference ranges.

We are then left with a difficult question. Is this simply the patient’s underlying disease, ageing or frailty—or are we seeing evidence of post-COVID immune dysregulation?

I think we may need to become much better at looking for patterns rather than abnormalities. And one routinely measured parameter deserves considerably more attention: red cell distribution width, or RDW.

What Is RDW?

RDW is remarkably simple. It tells us how much variation exists in the size of circulating red blood cells. In health, most red cells are relatively similar in size. When that population becomes more heterogeneous, RDW rises.

Traditionally, clinicians have used RDW primarily when investigating anaemia. Iron deficiency, vitamin B12 or folate deficiency, haemolysis, liver disease and bone-marrow disorders can all alter it. That remains important, because RDW is extremely nonspecific.

But there is another way of thinking about it. Red blood cells circulate for approximately 120 days, so their size distribution represents, to some extent, a record of what has been happening to erythrocyte production, survival and turnover. A changing RDW may consequently tell us that the biological environment in which those cells are being produced and surviving has changed.