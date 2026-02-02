Are MOST Pregnant Women Still Doubting COVID VACCINE Safety?

I was preparing for a completely different piece of work when I came across a new preprint examining perceptions of COVID vaccination during pregnancy. The paper, published in early 2026, analysed attitudes collected in December 2023—already an odd delay given how central pregnancy risk was earlier in the pandemic.

At first glance, the headline result looked familiar: fewer than half of respondents believed COVID vaccines were safe in pregnancy. But something didn’t sit right. When I looked more closely at the cohort, the real story emerged—and it was far more uncomfortable than the authors seemed willing to acknowledge.

This did not include an “unvaccinated” population

Buried in Table 6 was the most important contextual fact in the entire study: around 99% of respondents were vaccinated, and the majority had been boosted. Household vaccination rates were similarly high. This was not a hesitant or disengaged group. These were people who had largely accepted public health advice, rolled up their sleeves, and complied.

And yet, only about 40% believed COVID vaccination was safe during pregnancy.

That single fact reframes the entire paper. This is not about “anti-vaccine sentiment.” It is about a vaccinated population drawing a clear boundary when it comes to pregnancy. Compliance did not translate into confidence.

Pregnancy is where reassurance stopped working

The authors focus heavily on “trust” in public health institutions and healthcare providers as the key explanatory variable. Statistically, that association is real. Conceptually, it’s inadequate.

If trust were the primary issue, we would expect confidence to be high in a cohort that was already vaccinated, already engaged, and largely trusting of institutions. Instead, pregnancy appears to be the point where reassurance failed to resolve deeper uncertainty.

That makes sense. Pregnancy is biologically unique. It involves immune tolerance, placental signalling, fetal development, and long-term consequences that cannot be compressed into short follow-up periods. Saying “no major adverse events have been identified” is not the same as saying “long-term safety is known.” Most people intuitively understand that distinction.

Risk was never evenly distributed—and women noticed

Another issue the paper does not confront is risk stratification. From early in the pandemic, the highest risk of severe COVID in pregnancy clustered in older women and those with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Risk was not uniform across all pregnancies.

Yet recommendations were often broad, giving the impression that pregnancy itself was a homogeneous high-risk category. A 22-year-old with no comorbidities is not biologically equivalent to a 38-year-old with metabolic disease. Treating them as such may have simplified messaging, but it came at the cost of credibility.

People noticed.

“Perceived worry” is not pathology

The study includes a variable called “perceived worry,” defined simply as concern about getting sick from COVID or about long-term effects of infection. It is not anxiety. It is not depression. Those were measured separately—and notably, they were not associated with vaccine efficacy beliefs.

What this tells us is that disagreement is not driven by psychological fragility. It is driven by risk trade-offs. Many vaccinated individuals are no longer particularly worried about COVID itself, but remain cautious about immune intervention during pregnancy. That is not irrational. It is selective risk assessment.

The real signal this paper captures

The most important finding in this study is not about hesitancy. It is about a breakdown in confidence.

Even among people who trusted public health institutions enough to get vaccinated, pregnancy remained a line they were unwilling to cross without clearer answers. That should prompt reflection, not more messaging.

If we continue to frame this as a communication failure, we miss the deeper issue: scientific uncertainty was smoothed over instead of acknowledged, and people sensed it.

Where we go wrong—and how to fix it

You cannot rebuild confidence in pregnancy medicine by pretending long-term questions don’t exist. You rebuild it by being honest about what is known, what is not, and where recommendations are probabilistic rather than absolute.

This paper should have stated plainly:

“In a near-universally vaccinated cohort, confidence in COVID vaccine safety during pregnancy remained low.”

That sentence alone would have forced a more serious conversation.

Until we are willing to confront that reality, trust will continue to erode, not because people are ignorant, but because they are paying attention.