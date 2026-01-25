An Open Conversation on the Hepatitis B Trial That Sparked a Global Ethics Debate

Over the past few weeks, I’ve watched a relatively obscure clinical research study transform into an international controversy almost overnight. Headlines appeared. Strong opinions followed. And a debate that most people had never heard of suddenly became framed as a defining ethical fault line in global health.

The study in question involves hepatitis B vaccination in newborns in Guinea-Bissau. For many encountering this story for the first time, the impression has been stark: that something unethical must surely be happening if it has provoked this level of outrage. But as is often the case in science, the reality is more complex, and far more instructive.

That complexity is precisely why I wanted to step away from commentary and instead speak directly with one of the scientists at the centre of the storm.

Why I wanted this conversation

I have spent much of the past few years speaking with researchers across disciplines — particularly during and after the pandemic — trying to understand not just what scientists do, but how decisions are made under uncertainty.

In this instance, I had the advantage of knowing one of the lead researchers personally. Rather than accepting a media narrative at face value, I wanted to understand what had actually been proposed, why it had been approved, and how it came to be interpreted so differently once politics and public attention entered the picture.

That led me to an open conversation with Christine Stabell Benn, a physician and professor of global health who has spent more than three decades studying vaccines and child health outcomes through the Bandim Health Project in Guinea-Bissau.

A pro-vaccine scientist asking uncomfortable questions

One of the striking things about speaking with Professor Stabell Benn is how easily she defies simple categorisation. She is unequivocally pro-vaccine and much of her career has been devoted to demonstrating how vaccines have dramatically improved child survival in low-resource settings. Yet she has also been willing to ask a question that makes many people uncomfortable: do vaccines have effects on overall health that extend beyond the specific disease they target?

This idea — often referred to as “non-specific effects” — is not fringe. Her group has published extensively on it, including work showing that vaccines such as BCG can reduce deaths from infections entirely unrelated to tuberculosis. In other words, vaccines may sometimes be more beneficial than originally anticipated.

But the corollary is unavoidable: if we are willing to study unexpected benefits, we must also be willing to look for unexpected harms — even if we hope not to find them.

That scientific posture, I suspect, sits at the heart of the current controversy.

What the hepatitis B study was actually designed to do

The proposed study does not question whether hepatitis B vaccination prevents hepatitis B, as that is well established.

Instead, it aims to answer a different question: what is the effect of giving the hepatitis B vaccine at birth on overall infant health — including all-cause mortality and severe illness — compared with following the existing national schedule?

In Guinea-Bissau, hepatitis B vaccination is currently given later in infancy as part of a combined pentavalent vaccine. The government has decided to introduce a birth dose in the coming years (extended to 2028), creating a limited window in which outcomes can be compared ethically and systematically.

Crucially — and this point has been widely misunderstood — no child in the study receives fewer vaccines than they would otherwise have received. All newborns receive the routinely recommended vaccines already given at birth. Half receive an additional hepatitis B dose earlier than current policy; half follow the existing schedule, and that distinction matters.

Ethics, disagreement, and the role of politics

There is real disagreement within the scientific and ethical community about whether such a study should be done. That disagreement deserves to be taken seriously, not dismissed.

At the same time, it became clear during our conversation that the intensity of the backlash did not arise gradually from academic critique. It escalated sharply once the study became entangled in a highly charged political environment — particularly after U.S. CDC funding entered the picture.

What struck me most was how little of the public debate appeared to engage with the actual protocol, which was made publicly available only after media narratives had already solidified.

This raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: when science becomes politically symbolic, can it still be discussed on its own terms?

Why speaking openly matters

In situations like this, scientists often retreat. Statements are filtered through institutions. Discussions move behind closed doors. The public is left with impressions rather than explanations.

Professor Stabell-Benn chose a different approach.

She agreed to speak openly — not to “win” an argument, but to explain how decisions were made, what assumptions were in play at the time, and why she believes that asking difficult questions about vaccines is not a threat to public trust, but a prerequisite for it.

I don’t expect everyone to agree with her conclusions. I don’t think they need to.

What I do think is this: we lose something important when scientific disagreement is reduced to moral caricature or political shorthand.

Where this leaves us

This conversation did not resolve the debate. Nor was it meant to. What it did do was remind me why open, disciplined dialogue still matters — especially when the subject involves children, ethics, and global health inequities.

If we want public trust in science, we have to show that science can tolerate scrutiny, disagreement, and uncertainty without collapsing into silence or slogans.

That, at least, is a discussion worth having.